ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mountains of Life’ climate festival inaugurated at Azim Premji University

Published - November 19, 2024 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The festival will bring together students, artists, NGOs, teachers, young professionals and community members under one roof. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

The third edition of Azim Premji University’s (APU) annual climate festival - Mountains of Life - was inaugurated on Tuesday on its Bengaluru campus. The festival which is a celebration of mountains consists of an ensemble of art installations and photographs captured by interns along with music, movies, artefacts, interactive workshops and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university had selected a cohort of student interns who travelled across the country and documented a wide range of stories for the festival, “from tales of co-existence between humans and nature in Savandurga and Chamundi Hill to the journey of the Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh trying to strike a balance between tradition and modernity,” APU said.

The 14-day trilingual (English - Kannada - Hindi) festival will provide diverse perspectives from urban dwellers and indigenous communities and explore the idea of mountains with students from different parts of the country. The festival will bring together students, artists, NGOs, teachers, young professionals and community members under one roof, providing a platform for local communities to share their experiences of living and working in the mountains.

“The third edition of our annual climate festival brings stories from our mountains to life. The event highlights our deep relationship with mountains and the urgent need to conserve our mountains better,” said Harini Nagendra, Director, Research Centre and School of Climate Change and Sustainability, APU, Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US