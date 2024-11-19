 />
‘Mountains of Life’ climate festival inaugurated at Azim Premji University

Published - November 19, 2024 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The festival will bring together students, artists, NGOs, teachers, young professionals and community members under one roof.

The festival will bring together students, artists, NGOs, teachers, young professionals and community members under one roof. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

The third edition of Azim Premji University’s (APU) annual climate festival - Mountains of Life - was inaugurated on Tuesday on its Bengaluru campus. The festival which is a celebration of mountains consists of an ensemble of art installations and photographs captured by interns along with music, movies, artefacts, interactive workshops and more.

The university had selected a cohort of student interns who travelled across the country and documented a wide range of stories for the festival, “from tales of co-existence between humans and nature in Savandurga and Chamundi Hill to the journey of the Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh trying to strike a balance between tradition and modernity,” APU said.

The 14-day trilingual (English - Kannada - Hindi) festival will provide diverse perspectives from urban dwellers and indigenous communities and explore the idea of mountains with students from different parts of the country. The festival will bring together students, artists, NGOs, teachers, young professionals and community members under one roof, providing a platform for local communities to share their experiences of living and working in the mountains.

“The third edition of our annual climate festival brings stories from our mountains to life. The event highlights our deep relationship with mountains and the urgent need to conserve our mountains better,” said Harini Nagendra, Director, Research Centre and School of Climate Change and Sustainability, APU, Bengaluru.

Published - November 19, 2024 10:05 pm IST

