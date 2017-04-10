Mount Carmel forays into primary education

The nearly seven-decade-old all women’s Mount Carmel College will now open its doors to children as it has decided to start a school. This move has been welcomed by parents, who are always on the hunt for a “good school”.

The Mount Carmel Central School will open for the 2017-18 academic year and classes will run from pre-nursery to class 5 to begin with.

The admission process has already begun. Within hours after they got permission for the school, scores of parents made a beeline for the campus to get their children admitted. The management of the school said that admissions for pre-primary were “almost” completed, while admissions for primary began on Monday.

Sister Marjorie, manager of Mount Carmel Institutions, said that the school will currently run classes under the State syllabus. However, at a later stage, it will be applying to the Central Board of Secondary Education for affiliation.

The school will function from the college’s campus in Vasanth Nagar. Sister Marjorie added that this was a “big project” for them and the purpose of starting the school was to make “real Carmelites” — children who could remain with the institution from kindergarten to postgraduation on the same campus.

The school, like the college, will be open only to girls but boys will be allowed to enrol for pre-primary classes. The construction of the school building on the same campus is nearing completion.

The Mount Carmel College, which was established in 1948 by the Carmelite Sisters of St. Teresa (CSST), currently has 10,000 students pursuing courses from pre-university to postgraduate.

Abdul Wajid Khazi, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, for Bengaluru North said that permission was granted to them on Monday after inspection was completed earlier this month. He noted that the school had all the necessary infrastructure facilities.

The college earlier had a nursery and daycare facilities, where students studying home science would get first-hand experience under supervision. The toddlers will now be able to get a formal education from the 2017-18 academic year.

While they have decided to accommodate 120 students in pre-nursery and kindergarten, the management said they would have “limited” seats for primary classes.

Some of the distinguished alumni of the college are Margaret Alva, former Governor of Uttarakhand, Nirupama Rao, former Indian Ambassador to U.S. and former Foreign Secretary, and actor Deepika Padukone.