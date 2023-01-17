ADVERTISEMENT

Moulana Azad school students who fell ill are safe, says Shivamogga DC

January 17, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - Hassan

The DC visited Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga, where the students are being treated, on January 17 along with Zilla Panchayat CEO N.D. Prakash and Medical Superintendent of SIMS Dr. Sridhar

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Mc Gann hospital in Shivamogga, Karnataka where the children are undergoing treatment. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Hassan

All the students, who fell ill after having lunch at Moulana Azad Residential School at Hanasavadi near Shivamogga, are safe and stable, said Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani.

The DC visited Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga, where the students are being treated, on January 17 along with Zilla Panchayat CEO N.D. Prakash and Medical Superintendent of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Dr. Sridhar. He interacted with the students and enquired about their health with the doctors.

Mr. Selvamani told mediapersons that 92 students were admitted to the hospital on January 16 night. Among them, 70 had been discharged after they recovered. “Those who were brought late at night are undergoing treatment. They are all safe,” he said.

The students had developed abdominal pain and vomited after lunch on January 16. The teaching staff shifted the students to Mc Gann Hospital in the evening.

