Moulana Azad Residential School students fall ill in Shivamogga

January 17, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 02:02 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Around 60 students of Moulana Azad Residential School at Hanasavadi near Shivamogga fell ill on Monday evening.

The students, between 12 and 15 years, complained of abdominal pain by 5 p.m., forcing the teaching staff to shift them to Mc Gann Hospital in the city. They had eaten chapati, vegetable curry and rice for lunch.

Virupakshappa V., Director, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, told the media that around 40 students had been admitted to the hospital. Around 20 more would reach the hospital. “The common symptoms among students are abdominal pain and vomiting. There is nothing to worry. All are stable,” he said.

The director said the reason for sudden illness could be food poisoning. The officers would collect samples of water and food served in the school for laboratory examinations.

The doctors and staff of the Departments of Medicine, Paediatrics and Anaesthesia are treating the students. Shivamogga Rural MLA Ashok Nayak visited the hospital and enquired about the students’ condition.

