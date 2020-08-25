Karnataka

Moudgil faces flak for conducting swab test

Several doctors and medical professionals have criticised senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil for conducting swab tests for COVID-19 at a health centre in South Bengaluru.

A social media group of medical professionals, Karnataka Medical Association, has questioned the qualification of the IAS officer to conduct the tests. They said that only health care professionals with training can conduct such tests.

In a video, although he is seen wearing a PPE kit, he is seen being assisted by a person who is not wearing the kit. This too has drawn the criticism of several doctors.

