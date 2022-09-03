MoU signed

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 03, 2022 19:50 IST

The Cauvery Group of Institutions in Mysuru has signed an MoU with Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya, for academic related and entrepreneurial skill development activities.

The MoU also provides for industry-institute interaction outcome-based trainings, placement, and other related activities.

A release said the MoU was signed by R. Raveendra, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry for the Cauvery Group of Institutions, with Umanath, Registrar, Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University.

