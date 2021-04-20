MoU signed

HUBBALLI

In a move to enable joint academic programmes, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute, (PAJANCOA & RI), Karaikal, Union Territory of Puducherry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The exchange of MoU took place between Registrar of UAS Dharwad Ramesh Desai and Dean of PAJANCOA & RI Shamarao Jahagirdhar in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of UAS M. B. Chetti, Member of Board of Management Y.N. Patil, Director of Research P.L. Patil and Special Officer (Seeds) J.S. Hilli on Monday. This MoU will further boost mutual collaboration, exchange of faculty and students between the two institutions, a release from the university said.

The MoU mainly aimed at exchanges and internships for students, faculty and staff, development and implementation of collaborative research projects on priority areas of both the institutions, scientific information and methodology leading to development of joint academic programmes, the release said.

