MoU signed to encourage women entrepreneurs

12 January 2021 23:23 IST

The Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and Ubuntu, a consortium of women entrepreneurs association, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the growth of women entrepreneurship.

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar, who attended the event, said women entrepreneurs have the potential to create transformational employment and generate 150–170 million jobs. Together with the support of platforms such as GAME and Ubuntu, the government would ensure availability of infrastructure and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem to help women sustain and scale their businesses, Mr. Shettar said. Owing to COVID-19, 70% of women entrepreneurs have been negatively impacted, said a release.

Under this partnership, Ubuntu will galvanise stakeholders in the ecosystem such as government departments, financial institutions, and skills institutions to create a more supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurship. “We look forward to some collaborative work and a sustained partnership,” said former Chief Secretary K. Ratnaprabha, founder and president, Ubuntu.

