MoU signed to encourage women entrepreneurs

The Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and Ubuntu, a consortium of women entrepreneurs association, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the growth of women entrepreneurship.
Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar, who attended the event, said women entrepreneurs have the potential to create transformational employment and generate 150–170 million jobs. Together with the support of platforms such as GAME and Ubuntu, the government would ensure availability of infrastructure and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem to help women sustain and scale their businesses, Mr. Shettar said. Owing to COVID-19, 70% of women entrepreneurs have been negatively impacted, said a release.
Under this partnership, Ubuntu will galvanise stakeholders in the ecosystem such as government departments, financial institutions, and skills institutions to create a more supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurship. “We look forward to some collaborative work and a sustained partnership,” said former Chief Secretary K. Ratnaprabha, founder and president, Ubuntu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath