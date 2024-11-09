ADVERTISEMENT

MoU signed to boost oil palm cultivation

Published - November 09, 2024 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Horticulture signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 3F Oil Palm to boost sustainable agriculture among rural communities in three districts — Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Kalaburagi.

This partnership will provide farmers with access to advanced agricultural technologies, training programmes, and essential resources to enhance productivity and support Karnataka’s growing horticultural sector, said a statement. It further noted that the company also has plans to introduce state-of-the-art cultivation practices.

As part of the initiative, the company will oversee area expansion, nursery development, sprout procurement, and seedling cultivation within the designated zones.

Srinivasarao Kilari, head (Agriculture), 3F Oil Palm, said, “The company looks forward to collaborating closely with the farming community.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prakash M. Sabarad, Additional Director of Horticulture.

