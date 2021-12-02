Karnataka

MoU signed on urban governance

The Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) has signed an MoU with Innovation Centre Denmark (ICDK) for mobilising Danish companies, universities, research institutions, and innovation networks for sharing experience, developing ideas and providing access to new technologies and tools with the Urban Development Department of the State in urban governance and Smart Cities project.

Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark; Jakob Williams Orberg, counsellor, Embassy Denmark, New Delhi; Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, and M.T. Reju, MD, KUIDFC, inked the agreement.

“The MoU is an overarching agreement with focus on Smart Cities and urban sustainability and is a tool for all urban entities and urban local bodies for collaboration with ICDK,” said an official press release.


