MoU signed for scientific waste management at M.M. Hills

Published - November 17, 2024 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities will take up scientific waste management at M.M. Hills in connection with which a tripartite MoU has been signed by the concerned authorities.

The project titled Green Tomorrow – M.M. Hills will entail waste segregation and management at the famed pilgrim place which draws thousands of people on a daily basis.

The MoU was signed recently by Mysuru Kaveri Pradeshika Samsthe (MYKAPS), M.M. Hills Gram Panchayat and Malai Mahadeshwaraswamy Area Development Authority and the project will run for three years.

The waste generated will be segregated at source, collected, and recycled or disposed, and the revenue generated out of it will be harnessed for local needs. T.M. Vijay Bhaskar of MYKAPS said the organisation was actively involved in various projects in the Cauvery basin in the State. There are plans to involve in more projects in different spheres for the benefit of the people, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Shilpa Nag said that M.M. Hills drew pilgrims and tourists not only from across Karnataka but also from Tamil Nadu. The rush is high during Jathras and Mahotsavas, and waste management tends to be a major challenge. But with the signing of MoU on waste management, the situation was bound to improve, she added.

She said the signing of MoU was also timely as M.M. Hills has already been declared as a plastic-free zone and scientific waste management will go a long way in realising the objectives.

Ms. Shilpa Nag said that the district administration will extend all cooperation for the implementation of the project and different departments will share responsibilities and work in unison to ensure the success of the project. The Deputy Commissioner said the progress and the implementation of the project would be closely monitored so that the larger objectives of scientific waste management, is realised.

Ashraf Ullah Hasan, MD of MYKAPS, said a stakeholders meeting pertaining to the implementation of the project has already been held and survey has commenced to generate data pertaining to waste generation. Chamarajanagar ZP CEO Mona Roat, Chief Planning Officer Kiran Padnekar, and others were present.

