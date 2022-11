MoU signed for nano research

The University of Mysore signed an MoU with the Nano Research for Advanced Materials, Bengaluru to conduct research on nanotechnology-based materials for biomedical applications. The MoU also provides for internship for students, participation in national and international-funded research projects and R and D contract work with industries under Make in India concept.

