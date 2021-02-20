MoU signed for cyber security, safe use of digital technology

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), SJCE, Mysuru has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Cyber Security Response Team Private Limited (GCSRT), Bengaluru.
The collaboration that was signed recently is expected to foster a culture of cybersecurity which promotes safe and appropriate use of cyberspace, financial transaction, e-business transactions and other online and mobile application on devices, according to the University. In an era of rapid digital transformation and exponential use of technology that has resulted in the ever-increasing generation of data, the need for cybersecurity is perennially on the rise for every organisation connected to the Internet. The complexity of cyber attacks has been on the rise, with more and more individuals and organisations falling victims to these attacks, a release from Registrar S.A. Dhanaraj said here.
“In this connection, it is our responsibility to create awareness and educate upcoming citizens for better preparedness to safeguard themselves against the misuse of digital technology. The purpose of this MoU is to formulate strategies for safeguarding students and all in-house stakeholders of the university from cybercrime,” he added.
Skill development in cyberspace technologies through workshops, trainings, seminars and FDPs will be conducted. The MoU also facilitates information technology faculty exchange in areas of mutual interest.
