‘MoU has thrown open opportunities in higher education in the U.S. for Sharnbasva University students’

Managing Director-ASIA (Member Board of Directors) Atlantics University in the United States of America Kailash Chintamani has said that Sharnbasva University has done a world of good for its students by signing an MoU with Atlantics University throwing open a wide avenue of higher education in engineering in the USA to them.

Speaking at the inauguration of a one-day international workshop on “Generative AI in Project Management” on the main campus of Sharnbasva University here on Tuesday, Mr. Chintamani said that two students have already joined their Master of Science (MS) course at Atlantics University located in Miami, Florida, USA.

He added that the academic and professional future of the students opting for the MS course in the university will be more than bright.

“The students will be offered online IT training as well as regular coaching and training. The university will also help with job placement for the students joining the university,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Anilkumar Bidve in his presidential remarks said that the current century is dedicated to Artificial Intelligence and Sharnbasva University has joined the race to throw open new avenues in the field by starting two undergraduate courses, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and a post-graduate course in Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences to train students to take on the future challenges.

“Many more programmes in Artificial Intelligence are in the offing and the university will adapt itself to the world of new technologies and offer courses in relevant areas. The main aim of the MoUs with universities in the developed countries is to bring the courses with the latest and relevant technologies in higher education to the doorsteps of the students of Sharnbasva University,” he said.

Mr. Bidve pointed out that joining MS degree courses in foreign universities through Sharnbasva University is much cheaper when compared to those opting to enter MS degree courses overseas with the help of private agents and consultants.

Director of Eduventures, Bengaluru, Arun Chandra Mudol provided all the details to students, including loan facilities for joining the courses and the process of admission to these courses in foreign universities.

Mentor and trainer at Smart University Innovation Hub in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Depesh Banik delivered a special lecture on “Generative AI in Project Management”.

Prominent among those present included Registrar S.G. Dollegoudar, Director V.D. Mytri, Dean Lakshmi Patil Maka, Director Research Sujatha Mallapur and Dean (Engineering Technology Co-Ed) Shivakumar Javalgi.