MoU for milk bank at SDM signed

HUBBALLI

13 November 2021 18:30 IST

After milk banks in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Belagavi, another milk bank is now being set up in Dharwad and an MOU in this regard has been signed between SDM Hospital, Dharwad, and Rotary Club of Seven Hills, Dharwad.

Vice-Chancellor of Shri DharmasthalaManjunatheshwara (SDM) University Niranjan Kumar and the president of Rotary Club of Seven Hills signed the MoU and exchanged the documents in Dharwad on Saturday.

This will be the fourth milk bank in Karnataka and will help in cases of shortage of mothers’ milk. The functioning of the milk bank will be similar to that of blood banks.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Kumar said that the objective behind the joint venture was to cater to the needs of babies delivered at the SDM hospital and also to those infants at the district hospital in Dharwad and other peripheral hospitals.