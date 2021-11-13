Karnataka

MoU for milk bank at SDM signed

After milk banks in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Belagavi, another milk bank is now being set up in Dharwad and an MOU in this regard has been signed between SDM Hospital, Dharwad, and Rotary Club of Seven Hills, Dharwad.

Vice-Chancellor of Shri DharmasthalaManjunatheshwara (SDM) University Niranjan Kumar and the president of Rotary Club of Seven Hills signed the MoU and exchanged the documents in Dharwad on Saturday.

This will be the fourth milk bank in Karnataka and will help in cases of shortage of mothers’ milk. The functioning of the milk bank will be similar to that of blood banks.

Dr. Kumar said that the objective behind the joint venture was to cater to the needs of babies delivered at the SDM hospital and also to those infants at the district hospital in Dharwad and other peripheral hospitals.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2021 6:30:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mou-for-milk-bank-at-sdm-signed/article37472389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY