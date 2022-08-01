MoU for improving industry-institute interaction

JSS STU and Bhoruka Extrusions to collaborate for enhancing skills, training, placements and R and D

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhoruka Extrusions Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru.

The MoU was signed by S. A. Dhanaraj, Registrar of JSS STU, and Bhoruka Extrusions Pvt. Ltd, Mysuru represented by the director, Rajat Agarwal, here recently.

“The scope of this MoU is for the improvement of industry institute interaction by giving exposure and hands-on experience to the students of BE and MTech in technological upgradation, innovation and competitiveness of an industry through internships, project work and placements. This MoU will also benefit the research scholars and faculty members in research activities,” a press release said here.

Mr. Rajat Agarwal spoke about the industry which is engaged in the business of manufacturing in the field of extrusion, anodizing and powder coating. He said the MoU would create openings for student’s internships, placement and research opportunities which can be carried out in collaboration. He also expressed his interest in collaborative research with the faculty members of the University.

Dr. Dhanaraj opined that establishing a centre of excellence in the university in the related field would benefit the students and research scholars for training and research activities which can make the students improve their skills.