To evade a penalty and an First Information Report (FIR), some motorists are using an app that detects speed cameras on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access controlled highway (National Highway 275).

The maximum speed limit on the highway is 100 km/hour. The speed limit was set by authorities after the 119-km stretch witnessed several accidents soon after the road was opened for use in March 2023.

To implement the speed limit, traffic police installed 60 cameras at various spots. This is helping the police detect violations of the speed limit. For those exceeding the speed limit, the penalty is ₹1,000. In case of motorist driving over 130 kmph, an FIR is registered.

The rule on registering an FIR came into effect on August 1.

In order to avoid this, some motorists have opted to install the Radarbot application that detects speed cameras well in advance. The Radarbot app uses a combination of Global Positioning System (GPS) technology and a database of speed camera locations to provide real-time alerts to drivers about speed cameras and traffic radars.

A motorist, who regularly travels on this stretch, started using this app after he faced a fine in June 2024. He said, “The app gives visual and voice alerts 300 meters before a speed camera zone. As soon as I am alerted, I slow down. After the vehicle moves past the camera, I hit the accelerator..”

Another motorist said driving at 100 kmph is ‘meaningless’ after paying a toll of about ₹330 for a one-way journey.

“The highway was designed for speed. Initially, there was no speed limit. This rule was introduced due to the driving errors of some motorists. Now, everyone has to suffer,” he said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar, is aware of the app. “Apart from speed cameras, we also have a system of detecting the sectional speed. This means the average speed of a vehicle can be detected. Hence, this app may not be useful, and users cannot duck the speed limit,” he told The Hindu.