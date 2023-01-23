Motorists urged to strictly adhere to traffic rules in the interest of safety of all road users

January 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Pointing out that a majority of road accidents occur due to violation of traffic rules and regulations and unnecessary hurry to reach one’s destination, Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Raman Gupta has asked all motorists to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations in the interest of safety of all road users.

He was flagging off a Car and Motorcycle Rally organised jointly by the district administration, Transport Department, Police Department, Rotary Club of Hubballi Parivar, 99 Canons, Inner Wheel Club, Hubballi, and Hubballi Dharwad Motor Driving Schools Association near the Railway Station in Hubballi on Monday.

Mr. Gupta said that there has been poor awareness among the people about traffic rules and regulations because of which accidents are occurring leading to loss of lives.

He also pointed out that there is a need to focus more on educating youth on traffic regulations. And, the need is for conducting awareness programmes throughout the year. Mr. Gupta also appealed to various organisations to join hands with the department for conducting awareness programmes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Gopal Byakod emphasised the need for people to wear helmets while riding motorcycles. Lakhs of people die every year in the country simply because they do not follow the rules. He also briefed about the various aspects to be kept in mind while driving or riding.

Additional Transport Commissioner Maruti Sambrani urged people not to drive in a hurry but drive slowly and carefully to avoid accidents.

Regional Transport Officer K. Damodar said that, in association with various organisations, different programmes were held as part of the Road Safety Week. Awareness is being created by involving school and college students, autorickhshaw and bus drivers, driving schools, Rotary and other organisations.

On the occasion, a road safety pledge was administered to the participants.

The rally passed through Lamington Road, Kittur Chennamma Circle, Hosur, Shirur Park before concluding at Tolanakere Tank.

Transport officials Shankarappa, S.D. Bellad, P.R. Desai, R.S. Malagi, District Governor of Rotary International Venkatesh Deshpande and many others were present.

Street play

In Dharwad, as part of Road Safety Week, street plays were staged to create awareness among motorists and general public at the Old Bus Station. Senior transport officials and Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillors were present.