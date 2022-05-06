Motorists, pedestrians suffer amid developmental works on Jayamahal Road 

Motorists using Jayamahal Road have demanded that the authorities expedite ongoing civil works on the road. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

May 06, 2022 21:19 IST

Bengaluru

While the rains may have brought relief from the searing heat, they are adding to the problems of motorists and pedestrians in parts of the city. Road widening and other civic works on Jayamahal Road, for instance, have created hardships for motorists.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has dug up the pedestrian path from T.V. Tower Circle towards Mehkri Circle and the road has been partially closed for vehicles coming from Mehkri Circle towards Cantonment. When it rains, motorists find it difficult to use the road due to muddy water and potholes. On the other hand, pedestrians have no option but to walk on the road.

“After they took up construction work, It has become impossible to use the road. While taking up the construction works, civic agencies completely ignore the safety of pedestrians and motorists,” said Radhakrishna, a road user.

BBMP has taken up the developmental works under the CM Nagarothana Scheme. As per the board displayed at the work site, the agency is spending ₹52.81 crore on developing the stretch from Mehkri Circle to Jayamahal Palace Hotel and BDA Circle to Mehkri Circle (Bellary Road). The deadline set for the completion of the work is nine months.

Sridhar Reddy, a regular user of the road said, “Jayamahal Road is a prominent road as motorists use it to reach Ballari Road. There are many entry points to marriage halls inside Palace Grounds. During peak hours, there is a high density of vehicle movement. The BBMP should take measures to minimise inconvenience to the general public.”

When contacted, B.S. Prahalad, Chief Engineer, (Road and Infrastructure, BBMP) said, “There are multiple works going on on this stretch. Motorists will get a better road in the coming days. The road widening will be completed by August.”