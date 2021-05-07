Motorcyclist dies in freak mishap

Mangaluru

07 May 2021 15:29 IST

A youngster riding a motorcycle on Airport Road died in a freak mishap after hitting the footpath in his attempt to avoid a two-wheeler rider in Mangaluru on Friday.

The mishap occurred at Perlaguri Cross, Padavinangadi. Prashanth Samantha (30), resident of Sharbath Katte near Nanthoor in the city, was riding towards the city when a scooterist stopped in the middle of carriageway in his attempt to cross the road.

Advertising

Advertising

The CCTV footage of the mishap shows that Prashanth swerved a little to the left and lost control of the vehicle before hitting the footpath. He was thrown in the air before landing on the concrete road and receiving fatal injuries. Another motorcyclist who was riding past, too was injured.

Prashanth died at a private hospital. He was working as a supervisor at a departmental store in Neermarga.

Mangaluru Traffic North Police have registered a case and are investigating. Among other cases, the scooterist was booked under section 304 (a) of the IPC for causing death due to negligent act.