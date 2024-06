A motorcyclist was killed on the spot and a pillion rider sustained severe injuries when their motorcycle rammed a parked tractor trailer near Ankushdoddi village in Maski taluk of Raichur district late on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Yamunappa of Gudihal village. The injured Ganganna has been referred to a hospital in Bagalkot for treatment.

They were said to be on their way to Maski from Lingsugur. Maski Police have registered a case.

