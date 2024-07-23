Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in road accident in Kalaburagi

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a car near Tavargera Cross on Kalaburagi-Humnabad Road on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Faizan Khaleel Ahmad, a resident of Islamabad Colony in Kalaburagi. An injured Teeham Khaleed, also from Islamabad Colony, has been admitted to a private hospital.

The incident took place when the motorcyclists were heading towards Kalaburagi and the car coming from the opposite direction ran over them.

A case has been registered at the Traffic Police Station-2.

