Motorcycles collide: One killed, four injured in Dharwad

August 21, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

One person was killed and four others including two children were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Dharwad late on Sunday night.

The accident occured on Kalghatgi Road near Tejesvinagar bridge in Dharwad. Doctors said that the two children are out of danger while two others have received serious head injuries and are critical

The deceased has been identified as Channabasappa Shivappa Hullalli, 35, from Laxmeshwar. He was staying at Sangolli Rayanna Nagar as he was employed in a private company in Dharwad.

According to the police, Channabasappa, and his two children Atharva, 7, and Apoorva, 4, were returning home on a bike when three youths on another bike hit them head-on. Channabasappa died on the spot from a head injury whilethe children sustained injuries.

As the condition of two others including the rider is said to be critical and they have been shifted to KIMS in Hubballi.

As per his last wish, the eyes of the deceased were donated.