HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorcycles collide: One killed, four injured in Dharwad

August 21, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and four others including two children were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Dharwad late on Sunday night.

The accident occured on Kalghatgi Road near Tejesvinagar bridge in Dharwad. Doctors said that the two children are out of danger while two others have received serious head injuries and are critical

The deceased has been identified as Channabasappa Shivappa Hullalli, 35, from Laxmeshwar. He was staying at Sangolli Rayanna Nagar as he was employed in a private company in Dharwad.

According to the police, Channabasappa, and his two children Atharva, 7, and Apoorva, 4, were returning home on a bike when three youths on another bike hit them head-on. Channabasappa died on the spot from a head injury whilethe children sustained injuries.

As the condition of two others including the rider is said to be critical and they have been shifted to KIMS in Hubballi.

As per his last wish, the eyes of the deceased were donated.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / road accident / safety of citizens / death / road safety / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.