Motorcycle expedition to commemorate 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas flagged off from Bengaluru

Published - June 16, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The motorcycle expedition to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas being flagged off in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The motorcycle expedition to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas being flagged off in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Southern team of the Delta 5 Expedition, an extensive pan-India motorcycle odyssey by the Indian Army to commemorate the 25 anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was flagged off towards Anantapur from Bengaluru on Sunday.

The team has embarked on a expedition to the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, traversing through Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Sarchu, and Nyoma in Ladakh, traversing nearly 4,000 kilometers by road in homage to the spirit and dedication of the Indian Army.

“The riders will traverse the length and breadth of the country, carrying with them narratives of valour, sacrifice and patriotism. Their journey stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of our war heroes, the Regiment of Artillery and the Indian Army,” stated the Ministry of Defence

It added that the expedition is being carried out by riders on Hero Moto Corp’s Maverick and Xpulse bikes, supported by HPCL by providing fuel for the complete expedition and medical support by Apollo Hospitals.

The team arrived in Bengaluru on June 14 from Dhanushkodi and was formally flagged In at Chanakya Auditorium of Rashtriya Military School, where a ceremonial programme was convened to honour the Kargil Veer Naris and war heroes residing in and around Bengaluru. Seven Kargil Veer Naris and seven Chakra Series awardees were honoured. On June 15, the team visited the ISRO facility in Bengaluru, where they were briefed by ISRO scientists.

