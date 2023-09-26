Motocross India wins grants from State government

September 26, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Belagavi

A Belagavi-based start-up that has built a network of garages around the district has won grants from the State government.

Motocross India participated in the Elevate Karnataka competition organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and walked away with the honours, founder Karan Javali said in a release. Out of the 1,700 start-ups that participated, only 100 won grants.

Mr. Javali said that the Artificial Intelligence tools-powered company has established a network of over 275 garages and offers pooled services from across Belagavi district. “Last year, we clocked ₹1 crore revenue. This year, we want to achieve three times the revenue,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Motocross India planned to become the largest AI-empowered local garage chain for two-wheelers in India in the next few years.

Mr. Javali has launched three ventures in the past. Move on Wheels, a bike rental company, Club 7, a clubbing platform, and Beejay Industries, a machine workshop.

Mr. Javali participated in the first round of the seed funding seeking reality show Shark Tank India first season. His ventures have won awards from Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.