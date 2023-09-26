HamberMenu
Motocross India wins grants from State government

The Belagavi-based start-up has established a network of over 275 garages and offers pooled services across the district

September 26, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A Belagavi-based start-up that has built a network of garages around the district has won grants from the State government.

Motocross India participated in the Elevate Karnataka competition organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and walked away with the honours, founder Karan Javali said in a release. Out of the 1,700 start-ups that participated, only 100 won grants.

Mr. Javali said that the Artificial Intelligence tools-powered company has established a network of over 275 garages and offers pooled services from across Belagavi district. “Last year, we clocked ₹1 crore revenue. This year, we want to achieve three times the revenue,” he said.

He said that Motocross India planned to become the largest AI-empowered local garage chain for two-wheelers in India in the next few years.

Mr. Javali has launched three ventures in the past. Move on Wheels, a bike rental company, Club 7, a clubbing platform, and Beejay Industries, a machine workshop.

Mr. Javali participated in the first round of the seed funding seeking reality show Shark Tank India first season. His ventures have won awards from Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association.

