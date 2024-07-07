Mother, son receive degrees on the same stage at IIIT-B

The mother-son duo of Ranjani M.V., 48, and Raghav S.N., 22, received their PhD and Masters degrees on the same stage at the International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore’s (IIIT-B) 24th convocation held on Sunday (July 7), where 343 students graduated.

The graduates included 121 from the Integrated M. Tech programme, 174 from the M. Tech programme, 14 from the Master of Science in Digital Society programme, 23 from the Master of Science by Research programme and 11 PhD scholars.

Ranjini M.V. was a full-time PhD student at IIIT B with a specialisation in classification algorithms in computer science. Her son Raghava S. N. was an integrated master’s student studying electronics and communications.

Ms. Ranjini joined IIIT-Bangalore first, and later her son took his 12th exams and was planning to get into NIT Surathkal but later took an admission at IIIT-B. They have also worked together on a few assignments.

Mr. Raghav said, “I did help her with some coding-related work because that was a part of my undergraduate studies.” Mr. Raghav never had to look outside the house for any inspiration. He said his mother is always a great role model to live up to. “The way she dealt with everything and took care of us while excelling in her PhD is commendable and gives us a lot of inspiration to do good things in life,” he said.

Ms Ranjini graduated from BMS College of Engineering and was on a long 13-year break from her career to take care of her kids. After the break, she did a Master’s and taught at PES University, Computer Science Department. She then joined IIIT-B. “With achieving great heights, there’s a need to have people you can celebrate with. To achieve success in life, family support is the most important,” Ms. Ranjini said.