Mother, son clear exam

10 August 2021 02:21 IST

B.R. Hemanth, an SSLC student at Lakshmipura in Sakaleshpur taluk, is happier than his classmates, who all passed the examination on Monday. It is because along with him his mother C.N. Theertha, with whom he shared his study material, also cleared the examination.

Hemanth got 562, while his mother got 235. Theertha, 34, had dropped her education after Class 8. She could not study further. However, this year she took the exam at Ranganath High School at Ballupete in Sakleshpur. Hemanth was a student at Sri Malleshwara High School at Valalahalli.

“As my son was in SSLC, I also took the examination as a private candidate. I used to study with my son and that helped me clear it. I am happy that both of us cleared the exam together,” she said.

