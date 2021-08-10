Karnataka

Mother, son clear exam

B.R. Hemanth, an SSLC student at Lakshmipura in Sakaleshpur taluk, is happier than his classmates, who all passed the examination on Monday. It is because along with him his mother C.N. Theertha, with whom he shared his study material, also cleared the examination.

Hemanth got 562, while his mother got 235. Theertha, 34, had dropped her education after Class 8. She could not study further. However, this year she took the exam at Ranganath High School at Ballupete in Sakleshpur. Hemanth was a student at Sri Malleshwara High School at Valalahalli.

“As my son was in SSLC, I also took the examination as a private candidate. I used to study with my son and that helped me clear it. I am happy that both of us cleared the exam together,” she said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 2:22:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mother-son-clear-exam/article35827932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY