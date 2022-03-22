Most UoM gold medalists dream of cracking civil services exam

“My own achievement has given me strength and confidence for accomplishing the dream of becoming an IAS officer.”

These were the words of Bhavana G.M., the top medalist at the 102 nd convocation of University of Mysore, who has secured 19 gold medals and two cash prizes.

After receiving medals from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the convocation amidst applause from the audience, an overjoyed Ms. Bhavana she said, “The medals have given rise to expectations and have increased my responsibility to shine in my next endeavour.”

she has already started preparation for cracking the civil services examination. “I have been preparing on my own for the last two months. My sole aim is IAS. So, I have started with the basics, as I have no plans of pursuing research.”

Daughter of a civil works contractor and homemaker, Ms. Bhavana said she used to listen to her classes in all seriousness and make preparations a few days before the start of the examinations. “I never used to study all through the year as I was learning whatever was taught in my classes thoroughly.

With nine gold medals and ten prizes, Tejaswini V., who now wishes to pursue MA in Kannada, dreams to crack the civil services examination. “My aim is clear – IAS,” she said, after receiving the medals. Success comes from hard work,” she said, as her family members and relatives jostled against each other for congratulating her over her feat.

A native of Sattegala near Kollegal, Ms. Tejaswini lost her mother at a young age and her father passed away when she was in PU. Despite difficulties and personal losses in her life, she excelled in her education, setting examples for students who complain of lack of facilities. With minimal facilities, she excelled in her undergraduation.

“Seeing my sustained academic performance from my school days, I used to get financial help for pursuing my education,” recalls Ms. Tejaswini, who has a brother and a sister.

Mahadevaswamy P., another top achiever who has secured 14 gold medals and three cash prizes, is aspiring to crack the civil services examination.

He even worked in construction sites during college holidays to financially support his mother and elder brother. A native of Nagavalli village in Chamarajanagar district, he was delighted over his achievement as he was congratulated by the dignitaries over his success. He was a meritorious student in college as well. He nurtures the dream of cracking either UPSC or KPSC examination. He wishes to get coaching so that he could realise his dream.