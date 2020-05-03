Most traders, industries to re-start work as Belagavi is put under Orange zone

Most trade and industry activities will be allowed to resume across Belagavi district, except for the 10 containment zones, on Monday. This follows the State accepting the Centre’s suggestion that Belagavi district falls in Orange zone.

This was decided after a series of meetings that the district administration held in Belagavi on Sunday, to decide on the transition to relaxation phase before the third lockdown begins on Monday.

As per the decisions arrived at, all industries across various sectors will be allowed to re-start work. Each industry owner has to self-certify his activity and submit details of material used, produce, workers, suppliers, market and transport and other details to the Joint Director of Industries.

Industries will also be mandated to provide protective gear to workers and others on their premises. The factories can utilise a third of their workforce everyday and use them alternately once every three days.

All government offices will function. Schools, colleges, coaching or training centres, cinemas, gyms, malls and places of worship will remain closed. Hospitals and clinics can operate, except in containment zones.

“These, we believe will not be allowed to be opened till May 17, if the lockdown is not extended further,” said an officer. However, one third of the administrative staff in colleges and universities will be allowed to work in their offices.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli has issued prohibitory orders banning all non-essential activities from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. till May 17. This means that only offices of essential services and goods will be opened from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Both essential and non-essential services offices will remain open during the day.

However, no trade or business activities will be allowed in the containment zones. Movement of people or goods will be restricted inside these zones.

Liquor stores will be allowed to do business between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. e-commerce goods delivery will be allowed for essential and non-essential items. Barber shops will be open in all zones except in the containment zones.

In shops and offices, physical distancing is to be followed strictly. Sanitisers are compulsory for customers and employees, while infra-red thermometers are optional. Workers and customers can ride their motorcycles to offices and shops. Only one person will be allowed per two-wheeler. Four-wheelers, including taxis, with one driver and two passengers, will be allowed to operate, but there will be no bus services.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office will issue passes for vehicles and individuals for inter-district movement for permitted activities.

Manufacturing, in-situ construction using locally available workers, IT/BT and hardware, renewable energy projects will be allowed in all areas except in the containment zones.

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas in red zones such as MGNREGA works, food-processing units and brick kilns and other agriculture and related activity are allowed.