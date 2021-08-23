Most students happy to return to school

YADGIR

23 August 2021 19:54 IST

The authorities of the Education Department and teachers, while taking all steps to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, welcomed students of standards 9 and 10 on Monday after almost a closure of one-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

Some private schools were spruced up with flowers and Rangoli with different colours to welcome their students.

Students wore face masks and adhered to guidelines while entering their school premises.

Teachers of a government high school located on the PU college premises welcomed their students by offering them rose flowers.

Most of the students expressed happiness over schools being reopened. Hitherto, the authorities conducted online classes for students as per government guidelines.