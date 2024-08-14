Most stretches flooded after Monday morning rain were flagged for waterlogging before

An analysis of the stretches of roads that were severely flooded by the rain on Monday morning shows that these stretches have reported flooding repeatedly, and have been flagged by multiple agencies for the problem many times. However, the problem persists and the interventions have been ineffective.

On Monday, while Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported flooding at 37 areas, including several residential colonies, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) reported severe flooding on 20 road stretches, mostly on the arterial roads. Most of these spots were flagged for flooding by both agencies earlier too.

The BTP had flagged 113 areas that reported flooding during the rains in May 2024. “We targeted these spots, carried out several interventions like cleaning shoulder drains, putting water sinks at the lowest points of these areas, whittling down this list to around 45 spots,” a senior civic official said. However, many of these spots relapsed and were flooded on Monday.

“For instance, we observed waterlogging on the Hebbal flyover recently. Following previous instances, we had asked BDA and BMRCL to address the issue. The agencies created a water sink at the lowest point on the flyover and linked it to the drain below. However, the stretch was flooded on Monday, as we observed that the water sink was clogged with debris and other waste. We have now decided to deploy a person to clean the sink regularly,” explained chief civic commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR), one of the most traffic dense corridors in the city, has also emerged as one of the most flood prone. The BTP had in May 2024 flagged 14 sports along ORR that were flood prone. Of them, eight of them reported severe flooding on Monday. The ongoing metro work on ORR is only adding to the woes, as debris and other solid waste is clogging side drains along the road, despite cleaning them repeatedly, said a senior civic official.

However, other spots like Varthur Kodi, Panathur Main Road, Hennur-Bagalur Road, Wind Tunnel Road, which were severely flooded on Monday, figure in multiple lists of flood prone areas by both BBMP and BTP. “At most spots, it is a problem of solid waste, debris and leaves clogging these drains. It is an ongoing process of cleaning shoulder drains and ensuring water flows out. But in some places like in Amruthahalli, houses are below the level of both the lake and the drain, where solving flooding is tough,” Mr. Giri Nath said, adding the civic body had taken up measures to clean the shoulder drains regularly.

50 flooding clusters identified

Using Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management (ASTraM), a smart traffic engine, Bengaluru Traffic Police have now identified 50 flooding clusters that reported over at least three waterlogging incidents in April, May, and June.

According to this data, Ramana Maharshi Road, Seshadripuram, reported 24 waterlogging incidents in these three months, Hebbal- Kempapura junction, and MG Road-Shantala Nagar 14 incidents each. Manyata Tech Park junction and Basaveshwara Circle reported nine incidents of waterlogging each.

