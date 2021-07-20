Most single screens put off reopening

Most single-screen theatres remained shut in Mysuru in spite of the government allowing them to reopen with 50% seating capacity, complying with the mandatory SOPs. However, multiplexes here reopened after a long gap but the response on day one was lukewarm.

Barring a few, the majority of single-screen theratres did not run the shows as exhibitors said they would wait for the new releases.

M.R. Rajaram, Secretary, Mysuru Film Exhibitors’ Association, said the single screens have put off shows until new releases. “We had talks with the producers and distributors on this. There is no point in keeping the theatres open with no new film to screen. We cannot rerun films released in the past as there won’t be audience to watch them,” he said.

“With Maharashtra yet to permit theatres there to reopen, release of Hindi movies might get delayed. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also not eased curbs. Unless they cater to local markets, movies from those States will not be released in our State. All these factors prompted us to put off the reopening,” he said

As per the guidelines, the theatres are supposed to issue tickets only for 50% of their seating capacity. The SOPs have to be strictly complied with as each seat has to be kept vacant to maintain social distancing. Face masks, hand sanitization and hand washing at the restrooms are a must.

As more new movies are being released on OTT platforms, exclusive releases for theatres might take time, sources in the business said. Moreover, some exhibitors are reluctant to run shows for 50% audience as it is unviable with the returns from each show not even covering overheads.