Most pvt. hospitals still reluctant to get empanelled under health scheme

With only 432 private healthcare facilities being empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme, poor patients, who visit non-empanelled hospitals during emergencies, end up paying through their nose.

In all, there are more than 26,000 private healthcare providers in Karnataka. Of these, 6,000 are registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act. However, what private hospitals claim to be “low-package rates”, fixed by the government for the 1,650 procedures covered under the scheme, has made most hospitals keep away from getting empanelled.

Govt. hospitals onboard

On the other hand, as many as 2,374 government hospitals, including 1,963 primary health centres have been empanelled under the scheme.

Arogya Karnataka that was rolled out in March last year in the State was co-branded with Ayushman Bharat on October 30 after the State signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre. Following the co-branding, the annual health cover (under Arogya Karnataka) of ₹1.5 lakh a year for a BPL family of five with additional assistance of ₹50,000 in some cases, has been enhanced to ₹5 lakh a year per family in the State.

The 1,650 procedures include 291 simple secondary, 254 complex secondary, 900 tertiary care procedures, 169 emergencies and 36 cross speciality procedures. While the simple secondary procedures are completely handled at the government hospitals’ level, for all other procedures patients need to be referred by a government hospital to a private facility.

The main problem is during emergencies, when patients tend to rush to the nearest available private hospital and end up paying out of their pockets if the hospital is not empanelled. This has rendered the scheme useless for patients in times of emergencies.

Nagendra Swamy S.C., Principal Coordinator – Federation of Healthcare Associations (FHA) in Karnataka, said most private hospitals are reluctant to get empanelled as the current package rates hardly cover the actual procedure costs.

“We had raised this issue several times with the authorities and a committee has been formed to study our demands and recommend revision of rates. We heard that the committee met last week and we are waiting for the revision of rates so that we can encourage more hospitals to get empanelled,” he said.

N.T. Abroo, Executive Director of Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), the nodal agency that is implementing the health scheme, told The Hindu that the Trust was doing its best to get more hospitals empanelled.

“We have set some standards for empanelment to ensure that patients get quality treatment. Although we have made the process as easy as possible, most hospitals do not meet our standards and hence cannot be empanelled,” she said.

On patients missing out on availing the benefits of the scheme due to this, she said people should also consider going to a government hospital during emergencies. “In fact, they will benefit if they visit a government hospital first as they can be given the required first aid and referred to a higher hospital if the hospital is not equipped to handle the emergency,” she asserted.

From April this year till August 31, as many as 1,70,326 procedures have been done free of cost under the scheme. These include the 45,530 procedures done in private hospitals. Of these, 85,991 are simple secondary, 14,187 complex secondary, 49,704 tertiary and 20,444 emergencies.

During this period, the number of people treated in government hospitals was higher than those treated in private hospitals.

From April this year till July 31, as many as 78,896 claims worth ₹102.50 crore submitted by government hospitals and 42,573 claims worth ₹203.05 crore submitted by private hospitals have been approved.