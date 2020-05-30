Most new cases from Bengaluru

After reporting a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases over the past few days, a total of 33 new cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban on Saturday. This is the highest among all districts in the State on the day, followed by Yadgir at 18.

The number of new cases reported in the State on Saturday was 141, which takes the total figure to 2,922.

BBMP authorities said 11 individuals who tested positive were primary contacts of patients. The civic body is tracing the contacts of the remaining individuals.

Meanwhile, BBMP is also undergoing the mammoth task of identifying people who came in contact with the councillor who tested positive. “As he is an elected representative, he met a lot of people and we will trace all his contacts. As he was residing in a containment zone, we had advised him not to venture out,” a senior official said.

Of the 141 new cases reported on Saturday, 90 are inter-state passengers.

Meanwhile, 103 patients were discharged across the State. With this, the total number of discharges stand at 997.