Most MLAs take oath in the name of God and Constitution, some in the name of voters, Gomata, and even DKS

May 22, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Though a majority of the newly-elect MLAs took oath in the name of God and the Constitution of India, a few of them took oath in the name of voters and local deities.

In all, 182 MLAs, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, took oath on the first day of the legislature session on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony will continue on Tuesday also.

Speaker’s advice

Before the commencement of the oath-taking ceremony, pro-tem Speaker R.V. Deshpande told the MLAs to take oath in the name of God or the Constitution and not in the name of individuals.

However, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of the BJP took the oath in the name of Hindutva and Gomata, while Bavaraju V. Shivaganga of the Congress, representing Channagiri constituency, took oath in the name of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took the oath in the name of God. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar took oath in the name of Gangadhar Ajjaiah, his religious guru. H.A. Iqbal Hussain of the Congress (Ramangaram) took oath in the name of voters.

First-time member Bhagirathi Murulya of the BJP from Sullia took oath in the name of her local deities and voters. At this stage, irked with the violation of the rule by members, Mr. Deshpande told Assembly Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi to see that members took the name in the name of the God or Constitution. Later, a majority of the members followed the rule.

Former Minister Shivananda Patil (Congress) took the oath in the name of 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara.

Reddy in House

Former Chief Minister G. Janardhana Reddy, who was visiting the Vidhana Soudha after a decade, took oath in the name of “Anjanadri”, the hill believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Koppal district.

Similarly, a couple of legislators, including G.T. Deve Gowda of the JD(S), paid their due respect to Goddess Chamundeshwari and took the oath in the name of the deity.

Before the commencement of the proceedings of the House, Mr. Shivakumar took photographs with BJP leaders Basavaraj Bommai, R. Ashok, and Araga Jnanendra. He took photographs with Mr. Janardhana Reddy at the Assembly lounge.

Senior-most member

Earlier in the day, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered oath to Mr. Deshpande as pro-tem Speaker of the House at the Raj Bhavan. Mr. Deshpande is the senior-most and ninth-term member of the House.

At the beginning of the session, Mr. Deshpande said: “We all have been elected and come here with the blessings of the people of Karnataka. There are some senior leaders, and I can also see some new faces. We have to put efforts for the all-round development of the State. Despite political differences, for the sake of the State’s progress and growth, we will all have to work together to build a model Karnataka, which is prosperous, and all sections of people live in peace and harmony.”