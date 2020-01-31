Most former Ministers lose security cover

The State government on Thursday withdrew security cover for leaders who were Ministers in the erstwhile Janata Dal (Secular)–Congress coalition government and the earlier Congress government based on threat perception.

The Z category security with a pilot provided for the former Home Ministers G. Parameshwara and the former Home Minister M.B Patil has been withdrawn. The other former Ministers whose security cover has been withdrawn include H.D. Ravenna, D.K. Shivakumar and K.J. George.

Considering the threat perception, security cover for the former Ministers P.T. Parameshwar was withdrawn except a bodyguard. Similarly, the government decided to extend three bodyguards and two escort staff for the former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The order directed the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to withdraw the security cover and submit a report in this regard. A panel headed by the State intelligence chief, having senior police officials on board, scrutinises the security perception and the level of security cover needed to be provided to each VIP/VVIP.

The other leaders who security cover has been withdraw include R.V. Deshpande, Bandeppa Kashempur, R.B. Thimmapur, Tukaram E., Rahim Khan, Satish Jarkiholi, G.T. Deve Gowda, D.C. Thammanna, Krishna Byre Gowda, M.C. Managuli, N.H. Shivashankara Reddy, Srinivas, Ramesh Jarkiholi (who is now with the BJP), Venkatarao Nadagouda, Priyank Kharge, C.S. Puttaraju, U.T. Khader, S.R. Mahesh, N. Mahesh, Shivanand Patil, Venkataramanappa, Rajshekhar Patil, C. Puttaranga Shetty, R. Shankar, and Jaimala.