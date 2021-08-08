Most first-time Karnataka Ministers get plum portfolios

Bengaluru

08 August 2021 00:18 IST

Several of them are from the Sangh Parivar; move is aimed at ushering in a change, says Basavaraj Bommai

Most of the first-time Ministers inducted into the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet have got plum portfolios. Several of them are from the Sangh Parivar.

Araga Jnanendra

Araga Jnanendra, MLA for Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district and a staunch RSS man, has got a huge responsibility in being allocated the Home Ministry. This was a portfolio held by Mr. Bommai himself in the previous B.S Yediyurappa-led government. Mr. Jnanendra was earlier Chairman of the Karnataka Housing Board.

Visibly happy, Mr. Jnanendra said, “I had not expected this. The Chief Minister has given me a big responsibility without even asking for it. I will do my best to discharge my duties as Home Minister and ensure law and order in the State.”

V. Sunil Kumar, from Karkala Assembly segment in Udupi district, has been allocated the plum portfolio of Energy, besides Kannada and Culture. He too has roots in the RSS and was associated with the Bajrang Dal.

V. Sunil Kumar

B.C. Nagesh, two-time MLA for Tiptur in Tumakuru district, has been allocated Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, portfolios held by S. Suresh Kumar, who was dropped from the Cabinet. Amid COVID-19 and disrupted academic calendar, all eyes are constantly on this portfolio. He was associated with the ABVP during students days and comes from a family that has strong bonds with the RSS.

Another first-time Minister, Halappa B. Achar, from Yalburga constituency in Koppal, has been allocated two major portfolios of Mines and Geology, and Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment. An RSS worker, he was tipped to become a Minister in 2019, but missed the chance.

Shankar B. Patil Munekoppa from Navalgund in Dharwad district has been allocated Handloom and Textile Development, Sugarcane Development.

Munirathna, first-time Minister, has been allocated Horticulture, Planning, Programme Implementation and Statistics. A controversial MLA who moved from the Congress to the BJP in 2019, he has won thrice from R.R. Nagar constituency in Bengaluru.

Responding to a question on debut Ministers being allocated key Ministries, Mr. Bommai said it was done in consultation with the party high command. They had been allocated those portfolios to usher in a change, he added.