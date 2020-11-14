Most districts post fewer than 100 new cases

Bengaluru

14 November 2020 01:19 IST

Continuing its recent streak of posting low numbers, Karnataka reported 2,016 new COVID 19 cases on Friday. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare bulletin, there are a total of 28,026 active cases in the State. The total number of tests stood at 1,17,999.

As many as 17 new deaths were also reported on Friday. With this, the total number of deaths owing to COVID-19 is 11,491, while deaths of 19 COVID-19 patients were because of other reasons. The overall number of positive cases in the State stands at 8,57,928.

The total number of recoveries has gone up to 8,18,392 with 3,443 people being discharged on Friday. As many as 781 patients are in the ICU. The State’s positivity rate stood at 1.71%, while the case fatality rate was 0.84%.

Among districts, Bengaluru Urban reported 1,030 new cases — the highest among all. Tumakuru had 184 new cases, while all others had fewer than 100 new cases, some even in single digits.