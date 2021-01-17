Most districts in Karnataka cover half their vaccination target on day 1

Hassan

17 January 2021 00:28 IST

Against a target of 943 beneficiaries, 477 health workers received the COVID-19 vaccination in Hassan. The district administration had set up 10 centres with the aim of providing 100 beneficiaries with the vaccine at each centre.

In Chikkamagaluru, of the 889 beneficiaries identified, 574 were vaccinated on Saturday. The administration had set up nine centres. In Shivamogga, where nine vaccination centres were set up, 470 got the vaccination, as against 847 health workers who had registered for it.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer of Shivamogga, told The Hindu that the target could not be met because of technical problems with the software meant for updating the data. “Some beneficiaries did not turn up as the duration clashed with their duty shift. Anyway, they were sure that they would be covered in the coming days,” he said.

The officer stated that there was no resistance from anyone towards taking the Covaxin vaccine. “And except the minor issue of pain at the injection site, there were no complaints from those who got the vaccination on the first day,” he said.