Most districts in Karnataka cover half their vaccination target on day 1

Against a target of 943 beneficiaries, 477 health workers received the COVID-19 vaccination in Hassan. The district administration had set up 10 centres with the aim of providing 100 beneficiaries with the vaccine at each centre.
In Chikkamagaluru, of the 889 beneficiaries identified, 574 were vaccinated on Saturday. The administration had set up nine centres. In Shivamogga, where nine vaccination centres were set up, 470 got the vaccination, as against 847 health workers who had registered for it.
Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer of Shivamogga, told The Hindu that the target could not be met because of technical problems with the software meant for updating the data. “Some beneficiaries did not turn up as the duration clashed with their duty shift. Anyway, they were sure that they would be covered in the coming days,” he said.
The officer stated that there was no resistance from anyone towards taking the Covaxin vaccine. “And except the minor issue of pain at the injection site, there were no complaints from those who got the vaccination on the first day,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath