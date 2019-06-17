Mosquito menace on the rise in Mysuru

Though residents of many parts of the city have begun complaining against the increase in mosquito menace over the last few days, Health officials have not come across any cases of dengue so far this year.

The increase in the menace has been accompanied by the pre-monsoon showers lashing Mysuru and it has caused fears regarding the outbreak of dengue.

However, Mysuru District Vector-borne Diseases Control Officer S. Chidambara told The Hindu that they had not come across a single case of dengue since this January.

However, nine cases of chikungunya had been reported in the same period. Chikungunya is also a vector-borne disease.

Dr. Chidambara also said that Mysuru district had not reported any cases of malaria since 2017.

Meanwhile, he said the Health Department officials have carried out a sampling of mosquitoes for three days recently after a rise in mosquito population was reported following pre-monsoon showers.

“During the sampling, we found that the density of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes was very small,” he said. Aedes Aegypti are the breed of mosquitoes that transmit viral diseases like dengue.

However, there have been cases of fever with cough reported from different parts of the City.

Dr. Chidambara said the onus on preventing an outbreak of vector-borne diseases like dengue lies on civic authorities like the Mysuru City Corporation.

The MCC should ensure that they do not allow drain water to stagnate. Stagnant water in the drains is an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. The civic authorities should be extra vigilant during these seasons to prevent breeding of mosquitoes by removing blockages in the drains and allow the water to flow freely.

Also, solid waste should not be allowed to pile up. Garbage thrown even in the designated bins should be cleared immediately, lest it turns into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The citizens should also ensure that there do not allow water to stagnate in the premises of their respective houses.