Mosque provides shelter to Ayyappa devotees

January 06, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A mosque in Virajpet in Kodagu district is winning praises from net users for providing Ayyappa devotees shelter and a place to perform their pooja.

Some devotees from Belagavi district — Kamalesh Gouri, Bheemappa Sanadi, N. Shivanand, B. Gangadhar and S. Siddu, were travelling to the Ayyappa temple in Kerala. However, they had to stop in Titimati in Virajpet when their vehicle got stuck when it started raining and the driver could not see well in the fog on Friday.

They saw that there was a mosque in the neighbourhood and sought shelter. M. Usman and K. Khatib, members of the masjid committee allowed them to spend the night in the Al Huda Jama masjid. They also helped them perform pooja on the premises. The devotees thanked them and left in the morning.

They shared their message on social media and thanked the mosque authorities. The committee’s gesture of harmony is winning them praise from net users.

