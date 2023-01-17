Mosque locked up after Belagavi corporation issues notice

January 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi district waqf committee has locked up a building housing a mosque in Sarathi Nagar in Belagavi after the city corporation issued a notice saying that the building has violated rules.

The urban local body has said that the committee building was constructed with permit for a residential unit in 2017. But later, it was being used as Bibi Fatima mosque without due permits. This was a violation of the approved plan map and other rules, it said.

Corporation Commissioner Rudresh Ghali had issued a notice to the district waqf officer and asked him to stop construction and religious activities in the building. The corporation notice was issued on December 13, 2022, after rejecting an application by the waqf committee to consider its plea for use of the building as a place of prayer.

Earlier, a notice issued in February 2022 asked the mosque authorities to maintain status quo. But this was not followed. Hence, the fresh notice in December, it said.

The commissioner said that any building that was to be used as a place of prayer has to obtain permissions from the Deputy Commissioner and the local urban development authority. Since these were not obtained, the conversion of the building was not in accordance with law. The notice also says that the city municipal authorities had the power to reject or cancel permissions given to such structures that violate rules or when local residents raise objections.

There have been incidents of communal disturbance and violence in some cases where the places of prayer continued to function despite the objections from local residents.

Hindutva organisations had lodged a complaint. Meanwhile, some leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishat and Bajrang Dal have threatened to demolish the building in Sarathi Nagar, if the government does not act within a week. Activists have said that it violates several rules, including land use laws. They submitted letters to the Belagavi City Corporation and the district administration.

Last week, BJP leaders held a meeting of their followers on the issue. The former MLA Sanjay Patil, who spoke at the meeting, said that Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar has been pressuring officials, asking them not to take any action against the mosque. Mr. Patil said that the mosque committee had obtained permissions for a house and then tried to convert it into a mosque, which was illegal.” The BJP has warned that it will carry out an agitation if action is not taken against the structure.

Earlier, member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil even threatened to demolish the mosque. He led a crowd of youngsters to the disputed spot and summoned an earthmover. He reprimanded revenue and police officials for not taking action against the structure despite repeated complaints.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah then convinced him that they will take action as per law.

The incident happened on December 15, 2022.

The mosque committee has contended that it has not violated any rule. The committee has argued that the structure is not illegal and that it has all the documents to prove it. It is built on land donated by a lawful owner. The land is handed over to Abdul Kalam Trust that is managing the mosque, as per waqf board rules, it said.

“All this is politically motivated. We have all the documents to prove that the mosque is legal. We will complain to the State government against the action by the local authorities,” said mosque committee member Mufti Manzoor Alam Rizvi Misbai. “We believe in the Constitution that guarantees us the right to practice our faith. We have done no wrong and we are sure to come out of this controversy,” said the former corporation council member Azeem Patvegar.