MOSIP conference at IIITB 

April 01, 2023 03:54 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day workshop called ‘MOSIP Country Conversations 2023’ was held at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB) recently in which around 60 delegates from 12 countries, development partners, advisers, World Bank, Government of India departments, and other stakeholders participated.

Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) is a digital identity open source platform developed in the IIITB and rolled out in five countries as National Digital Identity. Seven other countries are also using it as a pilot for the rollout.

“The meet was envisioned as a forum to MOSIP-adopting countries to share learnings and feedback with the MOSIP team and fellow country partners. In addition, the two-day event allowed for exchange of knowledge and lessons with other advisers and stakeholders and discussions on the MOSIP’s roadmap for the future,” said a press release from the IIITB. 

