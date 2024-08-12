Most of the flood-hit people housed in care centres in Belagavi district return home

With floods subsiding and rainfall reducing in Belagavi district, most of the over 6,700 people housed in care centres due to floods have returned home.

So is the case with an estimated 5,200 people who had moved to houses of their relatives.

Now, they face several challenges like dealing with crop loss, damaged houses or, in the case of schoolchildren skipped lessons.

The district administration set up 22 care centres where it sheltered 3,234 families.

At least 33 cattle camps were set up that housed over 26,000 head of cattle. Farmers have taken home most of their cattle, according to officers.

Heavy rain and floods have done significant damage. The floods have claimed the lives of eight people, 11 head of cattle and a sheep. Agriculture crops on an estimated 41,700 hectares and horticulture crops on over 300 hectares have been lost.

When the monsoon reached a peak, the district saw 51 bridge-cum-barrages submerged. Water has receded over 20 bridges now. As many as 52 houses have completely collapsed and 1,579 have suffered partial damage.

And, rainfall has subsided and the water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries are reducing.

The inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna in Almatti of Bagalkot district is 56,389 cusecs and outflow around 15,000 cusecs.

Last week, the inflow and outflow were around 3 lakh cusecs. The dam now has around 116 tmcft of water or 94% of the full storage.

The inflow into Hippargi barrage is around 49,000 cusecs and outflow around 43,000 cusecs.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha at Hidkal dam is full to the brim. Water stands just one foot less than the full reservoir level of 2,175 ft. Inflow is 5,791 cusecs and outflow 5,627 cusecs.

The Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha in Saundatti has 34 tmcft of water against the total capacity of 37 tmcft. The inflow is 1,877 cusecs and outflow 1,794 cusecs.